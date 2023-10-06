OneStep Group and Newtech Solutions join forces

The strategic merger consolidates both companies’ strengths creating a well-rounded suite of services and solutions.

ICT provider and Telstra Platinum partner OneStep Group has merged with Victoria-based unified communications training and consultancy Newtech Solutions.

The strategic merger consolidates both companies’ strengths by creating a well-rounded suite of services and solutions tailored for the Australian mid-market and enterprise clients.

Newtech is led by Debbie Sekler and has vendor relationships with Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Telstra TIPT.

"As the lines between video, voice, and chat increasingly blur into a continuum with collaboration, connectivity, and security, we're enthusiastic about aligning with OneStep Group,” Sekler said.

“Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in delivering first-rate unified communications and security services.”

OneStep Group recently boosted its Microsoft expertise with the recent acquisition of ES2, setting them on a fast track to excel in offering comprehensive collaboration solutions including an array of Teams-integrated solutions in SharePoint, Power Apps and Microsoft Data Fabric.

"With our recent acquisition of ES2, OneStep Group is weaving together the critical components for a multifaceted services stack,” OneStep Group CEO Ben Fothergill said.

“This framework will empower our customers to connect, secure, and optimise their business operations more efficiently.”