6clicks inks partnership with TCS

Aims to help enterprise clients address risk and compliance challenges.

Anthony Stevens (6clicks) Credit: 6clicks

Melbourne-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) cyber security management and assessment platform, 6clicks has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to help clients address complex security, risk management and compliance-related challenges.

The AI-enabled 6clicks platform, powered by TCS' domain expertise in governance, risk and compliance consulting and professional services will simplify and augment control, risk and compliance processes for enterprises.

"As enterprises transform and expand their businesses, they encounter newer risks with technologies, business processes, and compliance in the dynamic regulatory environment,” TCS global head of cyber security practice, Santha Subramoni said.

“We are pleased to partner with 6clicks to further strengthen our platform-based services and offer centralized control and visibility to help our clients proactively defend against third-party risks and navigate the increasingly complex security landscape."

TCS has started leveraging the 6clicks platform to automate third-party vendor risk management, under its enterprise security-as-a-service offering.

Over time, TCS will add other capabilities, such as governance, risk and compliance–as–a–service, taking fuller advantage of the 6clicks platform.

"Cybersecurity and GRC have core common elements that need to be approached in a unified way, and TCS fully understands and embodies this vision," 6clicks CEO and co-founder Anthony Stevens said.

"We are proud to work with TCS and apply our integrated platform to increasingly daunting challenges of security, risk and compliance."

In September last year, 6clicks completed a $10 million capital raise led by Centerstone Capital as it plans to scale its presence with partners.



