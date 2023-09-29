Java 22 could include computed constants, class-filed API

These capabilities could join previously previewed features such as structured concurrency, value object storage enhancements, and string templates.

Java Development Kit (JDK) 21 officially arrived September 19, 2023. Next up is JDK 22, or Java 22, due March 19, 2024. A range of capabilities from structured concurrency to computed constants and a class-file API could make it into this future release.

JDK 22 is set to be published as a short-term release by Oracle with six months of support, although other organisations could offer longer support if they choose. Although the OpenJDK webpage for JDK 22 doesnâ€™t lists any features yet, obvious candidates include features previewed in JDK 21, such as structured concurrency for concurrent programming. Another possibility is a feature that was initially slotted for JDK 21 but was taken out: the Shenandoah garbage collector, a low-pause time collector. Early-access builds of JDK 22 are available at jdk.java.net. Other candidates for possible inclusion in JDK 22 include:

Prior to the general release, JDK 22 is set for rampdown phases beginning December 7, 2023, and January 18, 2024; release candidates are due February 8 and February 22, 2024. JDK 21 was published on September 19, 2023, with Oracle designating it to be a long-term support release with at least eight years of support.