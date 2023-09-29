CSO Group taps 36-year navy vet for cyber advisory

Jaimie Hatcher (CSO Group) Credit: CSO Group

IT security services provider CSO Group has tapped Royal Australian Navy veteran Jaimie Hatcher for the role of strategic advisor.

Hatcher previously spent 36 years with RAN in a range of national security roles, including as capability director for Australia’s Air Warfare Destroyer program and most recently as the Australian Defence Force (ADF) deputy chief of joint operations.

In his new role as advisor to CSO Group, Hatcher will focus on delivering security outcomes, identifying gaps in government, commercial and societal cyber security systems and assessing future cybersecurity needs.

“Nation states saw the opportunity that cyberspace presented more than 20 years ago, particularly to support espionage activity,” said Hatcher.

“Now, however, we’re seeing a significant increase of state-sponsored or supported actors, some involved in military offensive planning and operations. It is notable that some nation states are increasingly willing to engage these services, and this has expanded to cyber criminals.”

Hatcher noted that now “virtually anyone” can leverage artificial intelligence tools to create malicious software or even buy it cheaply on the dark web.

“Motivation, not skill, is now the key driver of cybercriminal activity and Australia needs to respond to that reality,” he added. “It’s promising that Australia’s governments are making cyber security centre stage across the national security landscape. This is an important message for all Australians to understand.”

Hatcher will now work alongside CSO Group CEO Michael Simkovic, who said the former “brings a nation state security view” to the IT industry.

“We are seeing increasing risk to Australia’s economy, our government institutions and general way of life,” Simkovic added. “We need to focus on outcomes and culture, not just the transaction of security products and services. We all have a role to play in elevating Australia’s sovereign security posture.”

Earlier this year, CSO Group turned to the NSW Government to hire its new technology lead in the form of Matthew Fedele-Sirotich.

He joined CSO Group from a CISO role at the NSW Department of Customer Service, where he led its cyber security strategy.