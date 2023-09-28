Hat brings security player GoodAccess to A/NZ

Will distribute its remote access platform to A/NZ partners.

Michal Cizek (GoodAccess) Credit: GoodAccess

Hat Distribution has inked a distribution agreement with Czechia-based remote access solutions vendor GoodAccess for Australia and New Zealand.

Headquartered in Ústecký, GoodAccess provides software-as-a-service remote access solutions leveraging the principle of zero trust. The vendor claims to reimagine the traditional VPN with a focus on distributed IT and hybrid work models.

GoodAccess said it already has 1300 customers globally that use its identity-based access control, traffic encryption, MFA, SSO, network segmentation, online threat prevention and other solutions.

“Facing the ever-growing threat landscape, businesses are seeking secure and efficient ways to enable their workforce to access critical systems and data while maintaining robust security measures,” said Michal Cizek, CEO at GoodAccess.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Hat Distribution to bring our secure remote access solutions to the A/NZ market.”

According to Hat, any company can provision “secure remote access to its business systems, clouds and data in as little as 10 minutes” even without a dedicated networking expert.

"Partnering with GoodAccess equips us to address the surging demand for secure remote access solutions in the A/NZ market," said Josh Gammer, general manager of Hat Distribution. "Our collaboration empowers channel partners to provide customers with top-tier technology that is both affordable and user-friendly, perfectly aligned with market needs."

Earlier this month, Hat Distribution became the first Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) distributor to bring Israel-based DeviceTotal to the region.