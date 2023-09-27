Schneider Electric and GreenSquareDC partner for Perth data centre

Joe Craparotta (Schneider Electric) Credit: Raymond Korn

GreenSquareDC has tapped Schneider Electric to help design and supply equipment for its new data centre in Perth.

Known as WAi1, the 96MW data centre will utilise Schneider Electric data centre infrastructure solutions to help deliver “sustainability, resilience, and cost efficiency”.

The partnership will aim to minimise carbon footprint and maximise operational efficiency, Schneider Electric claimed.

Construction on WAi1 is expected to start in early 2024, with the expected completion of the first stage in 2025 with further “AI-enabled” data centres planned across Australia and across the APAC region.

“As we continue to shift to a more digital and sustainable world, the demand for data centres is rapidly increasing, so it’s important for data centre operators to create sustainability roadmaps that will reduce the environmental impact of these critical assets,” said Joe Craparotta, vice president of data centres at Schneider Electric.

“We are excited and humbled to be selected by GreenSquareDC after their assessment of the market. This exciting new flagship project will allow us to collectively pave the way to a greener, more efficient data centre model.”

According to Schneider Electric, the data centre will leverage high-density artificial intelligence (AI) and GPU Solutions.

“Schneider Electric is a natural partner for GreenSquareDC, and we look forward to working with their expert team to help our sustainability vision for the future come to life,” said Walt Coulston, founder and CEO of GreenSquareDC. “This collaboration marks a significant step in the data centre industry. bringing the highest levels of sustainability and reliability at a time when it’s needed the most.”

In an effort to boost its sustainability credentials, APC by Schneider Electric also recently revamped its Trade-UPS program to help the recycling process for UPS vendors in Australia and New Zealand.

The program, initially launched in 2008, has been re-jigged to allow certain partners the opportunity to trade in and recycle old APC or competitor-branded units, free of charge. The upgraded offering is available to APC by Schneider Electric Select, Premier and Elite partners.