Tecala ramps up intelligent automation with rapidMation buy

IT services provider Tecala has scaled up its investment in automation capabilities by acquiring NSW-based consulting outfit rapidMation.

As revealed in AFR's StreetTalk, the deal, worth $10 million, will automatically bolster Tecala's automation skills. RapidMation was founded in 2018 and specialises in intelligent automation.

This strategic move will create a new business unit at Tecala, labelled ‘ADA’, which stands for Automation, Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).



“Bringing rapidMation into the Tecala Group comes at a momentous time," Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said. "We see immense potential over the coming decade for our clients to fundamentally transform their business operations utilising automation and artificial intelligence solutions.

"The rapidMation team expands our resources and capabilities substantially, helping us meet the growing market demand for these solutions."

DeGunst said the integration of rapidMation and the creation of ADA is the latest development in its long-term strategy to embrace new and emerging technologies. The entire rapidMation team will join Tecala, making it a 200-strong organisation.

Speaking about the decision to join Tecala, rapidMation CEO and Co-Founder Shaun Leisegang said the two organisations share a common vision around the mission critical importance of AI-powered intelligent automation and will enable game changing new ways to help organisations be successful in this area.

"It is rare to find an opportunity where there is not only a great complementary business fit but, more importantly, a solid cultural fit between our teams," Leisegang said.

Last November Tecala bagged $18 million from investment firm Armitage Associates in order to chart a major nationwide expansion.

With the funding, Tecala intends to pursue a series of acquisitions, as well as expand its presence in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

As part of the deal, Armitage took a "significant” stake in Tecala, with former NTT Australia and Dimension Data CEO Steve Nola joining its board as its chairman.

On his appointment, Nola told ARN at the time, Tecala “had a tremendous opportunity to continue to serve an important segment of the market that relies more heavily on the effective use of IT to help run and transform their business”.

"The company's continued focus on building out its service offering and upskilling its workforce will ensure that it can continue to build strong momentum and be recognised as a transformation partner of choice in the growing mid-enterprise segment of the market," he said.












