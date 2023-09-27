Menu
Angular 17 due in October with syntax for control flow

Angular 17 due in October with syntax for control flow

Directive functionality is to be added to the framework itself, along with deferrable loading.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Photo 96735747 | Angular © Paolo De Gasperis | Dreamstime.com

Angular 17, an upgrade to Google's popular TypeScript-based web development framework, is due in October with template features including a new built-in syntax for control flow and deferrable loading.

A September 25 blog post from Alex Rickabaugh of the Angular team covered the planned capabilities, with declarative control flow set to add the functionality of the NgIf, NgFor, and NgSwitch directives into the framework itself. 

Deferrable loading, meanwhile, allows templates to load dependencies lazily in response to trigger conditions; the team described the change as the most significant made to Angular templates. Work continues on finishing up these features. 

Angular 17 will use a syntax dubbed @-syntax for control flow and deferrable views.

Angular 17 currently is labeled as a prerelease version on GitHub

The Angular team said it has received significant positive feedback about the new features as well as a variety of opinions on the syntax itself. 

Syntax, Rickabaugh said, can inspire passion in developers. 

Predecessor release Angular 16 was released May 3, previewing a new reactivity model and improving performance and developer experience. It has been followed by multiple point releases.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 