ServiceNow acquires the IP of Enable's Toolbox OH&S technology

Digital workflow provider ServiceNow has bought the Toolbox OH&S technology assets from Enable Professional Services, a Fujitsu company.

The ServiceNow Elite partner created ToolBox OH&S which is native to the Now Platform, in 2018 with a vision to plug the health and safety gap in the platform offering.

With ToolBox OH&S integrated into the Now Platform, customers can create safer, more connected and compliant workplace experiences on the intelligent end-to-end platform for digital transformation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We created ToolBox OH&S on the Now Platform because our customers needed a way to automate highly regulated and manual health and safety processes,” Enable CEO, Bruce Hara said.

“We needed a single platform that could handle complex workflows not only across the enterprise but also across regions and industries.

“We’re thrilled this technology is being further integrated into ServiceNow so we can together address the growing health and safety needs of employees worldwide.”

Hara said there was a strong need for that type of application from its customer base in the education and public sector arenas.

“It plays really nicely into integrated risk management, HR and the customer service management solution,” Hara said.

ServiceNow Asia Pacific vice president of alliances and channel ecosystem, Marion Ryan, said the acquisition was a testament to the innovation of partners in Australia and across the region. This follows recent acquisitions of Hitch Works, Mapwize, and 4Facility technology.

“ServiceNow's unique platform and our rapid growth offer partners unparalleled opportunities to build intellectual property (IP), monetise their innovations, and expand their business by reaching thousands of our customers around the world,” Ryan said.

“As we continue to scale, we are looking for more partners to help fuel our growth, and for more of our ecosystem to develop applications and IP that offer customers new capabilities.”

This acquisition is the latest step in accelerating ServiceNow’s existing health and safety offerings for a more comprehensive, end-to-end product.

With Enable, a Fujitsu company, technology natively built on the Now Platform, the acquisition will also enhance solutions across field service management, incident and risk management, customer service, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management.

ServiceNow and its strategic consulting and implementation partner, Fujitsu, will continue their broader collaboration.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Enable was acquired by Fujitsu in 2022 to deliver ServiceNow advisory, consulting, and delivery services for its customers. After collecting a few accolades throughout the years, Enable is considered ServiceNow’s largest APAC independent consultancy.

In August, ServiceNow opened a new Innovation Centre in Singapore to serve as a digital incubation hub for enterprises to model, demo and stress-test digital roadmaps before deploying them for customers or employees.

