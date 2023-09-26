Future First Technologies renews $1.9M deal with DTP Victoria

Credit: Victoria

IT consultancy Future First Technologies has inked a three-year renewal with the Department of Transport and Planning (DPT) of Victoria worth $1.9 million.

The digital platform specialist will supply road maintenance inspection audit and compliance software from Asset Vision, a company it acquired in 2020.

The new agreement extends the publicly listed company’s partnership with DTP to over 12 years.

Under the extension, Future First Technologies said AssetVision will continue to provide and enhance its core asset and maintenance management platform, Data Services and its inspection capability CoPilot.

Asset Vision co-founder and Co-CEO Damian Smith said the extension underscores “the effectiveness of our platform and the trust DTP places in our ability to support their important work".

Asset Vision is currently finalising negotiations with Transport for NSW to extend its existing contract, which will see Asset Vision continue to be used across the Victorian, NSW and South Australian State Governments

“A key component of our growth strategy is to expand our state government client base both here in Australia and internationally,” the company told shareholders.