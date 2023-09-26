Deno runtime now integrates with Jupyter Notebook

Deno 1.37 highlights integration with Jupyter Notebook for scripting and analysis and improved VS Code extension support, among other updates.

Deno runtime proponents are touting the simplification of software development via the use of Jupyter Notebook in Deno 1.37. This latest version of the runtime for JavaScript, TypeScript, and WebAssembly also features improved editor support for Visual Studio Code.

Introduced September 20, Deno 1.37 lets developers use the new deno jupyter command to build a Deno kernel to be used within Jupyter Notebook. Smooth integration bridges the gap between scripting and analysis, according to proponents of the Node.js alternative. Developers with Python and pip installed on their system can get started by installing Jupyter with the following command:

pip install jupyterlab

The VS Code extension has been improved, with better detection of deno.json , the introduction of a deno.disablePaths configuration, better support for file renaming, and NPM-specifier completions. A new configuration called deno.suggest.completeFunctionCalls is also featured, along with more updates.

Deno installation instructions for new users can be found at docs.deno.com. Developers also can upgrade to Deno 1.37 using the deno upgrade command in their terminal.

Deno 1.37 also include the following updates:

The testing suite was revamped to make it more intuitive to write tests and ensure quicker feedback loops.

For Node.js compatibility, continued improvements were made to built-in Node APIs, with Deno now supporting modules such as npm:mssql , npm:web-push , and npm:mineflayer . Most NPM modules work out of the box.

, , and . Most NPM modules work out of the box. For quality of life, there is now support for a new attributes syntax, graceful shutdown using Deno.serve() , and performance improvements.

, and performance improvements. The Lockfile format has been updated to version 3.

Deno 1.37 ships with TypeScript 5.2.2 and the Google V8 11.8 JavaScript/WebAssembly engine.

Deno 1.37 follows the August 2023 release of Deno 1.36, which emphasized improvements to security and testing.