Logicalis Australia promotes Wayne Haylett to global Cisco lead

Wayne Haylett (Logicalis) Credit: Logicalis

Logicalis Australia has promoted Wayne Haylett to lead the company’s Cisco practice globally.

Based in Sydney, Haylett will now hold the role of global Cisco alliance director, reporting to global VP of strategic alliances Richard Simmons.

Haylett will take on the responsibility for all aspects of Logicalis' strategic partnership with Cisco, formulating and executing the partner’s three-year strategic plan and working with the global alliance team.

Prior to his promotion, Haylett was engagement manager for Logicalis Australia’s Cisco unit and was Cisco practice manager in South Africa previously.

Having moved to Australian from South Africa in 2021, Haylett earned his Cisco Customer Success Manager certification in January 2022.

“I’m excited to embark on my new journey with Logicalis,” he said. “As one of the six Cisco Global Gold partners, I feel a great sense of pride as I embrace my global role and actively contribute to the growth and expansion of our Cisco partnership.”

Lisa Fortey, sales director of Logicalis Australia, said the promotion “underscores [Logicalis’] commitment to fostering leadership and excellence within the organisation”.

“During his two-year tenure with Logicalis Australia, Wayne was able to secure a top regional partner status with Cisco, as well as achieving both the Cisco Sustainability and CX specialisations,” she added. “We are grateful for Wayne’s dedication and expertise and congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”