QCS Group brings Axis Communications to Peggy’s Place

Credit: Dreamstime

Brisbane IT services provider QCS Group has deployed Axis Communications to Queensland’s women’s shelter Peggy’s Place.

Working with supplier, VSP Security Wholesale, QCS Group turned to Axis as the best option to solve the security challenges faced by Peggy’s Place, which centre on protecting women’s safety.

Based in Brisbane, Peggy’s Place is a stopgap for vulnerable families escaping domestic violence that have transitioned through a refuge but are not ready for independent living

In its bid to cover as much of the building and property with as little intrusion as possible, Peggy’s Place, QCS and VSP worked together to identify Axis products that were small, but which provided wide coverage and extensive direction options.

QCS deployed Axis P3719 network cameras in the outdoor areas due to the cameras’ ability to provide 360-degree visibility and infrared illumination for coverage at night.

At the same time, the impact-resistant Axis P1447 network camera model was employed at the gates of the property, providing a clarity of vision with which forensic details can be captured even in challenging light conditions.

Meanwhile, Axis P4707 network cameras were particularly useful for inside areas, given their double-camera multidirectional visibility, which enabled Peggy’s Place to provide extensive coverage with minimal camera placements. This helped to make the safety camera system unobtrusive, “a factor that ensures residents don’t feel like they’re being watched or controlled,” Axis claimed.

With the Axis network camera system in place, QCS Group and Peggy’s Place are exploring options to increase security even further. The teams are already utilising some of the advanced functionality embedded in the Axis technology, such as licence plate recognition, which is used to record when visitors arrive and depart.

However, it is hoped that additional capabilities will be added to the system, such as facial recognition to identify certain people as they enter the premises. The integration of Axis’ network speaker technology is on the cards as well, in the hope that it will provide a way to communicate with or provide alerts to people onsite.

In addition, Peggy;s is exploring the ability to record potential incidents and apply software-based image redaction to it before exporting it for use by law enforcement officials, if required in the aftermath of an incident or an investigation.

“In addition to certain legal requirements, such a capability — made possible by Axis’ analytics software — would ensure the privacy and anonymity of residents at Peggy’s Place,” Axis claimed.

“The Axis network cameras are designed to be unobtrusive and discreet, which is crucial for ensuring the safety of residents at Peggy’s Place,” said Vicki Cole, business manager of Peggy’s Place.