UCaaS player Xelion breaks into A/NZ market with Activa deal

Netherlands-based unified communications platform Xelion has paved its way into the Australian and New Zealand market through appointing Activa Communications as its exclusive distributor.

Only available through approved partners, Xelion’s Unified Communications software supports many platforms including Windows, iOS and Android.

"After successfully launching and growing the Xelion presence in the UK, I’m excited that Xelion will now be available in Australia and New Zealand,” Xelion UK managing director Dave Reynolds said. “Xelion is growing rapidly because our partners and their customers see the value and power of the platform, and we look forward to helping Activa Communications to repeat our success in Australia and New Zealand.”

The Xelion platform is used by over 200,000 people daily and aims to challenge the status quo of established UCaaS players by including all features under a single licence per user structure, regardless of the number of devices used.

"We evaluated a wide range of Unified Communications platforms and were truly amazed at how far ahead the Xelion platform is compared to other widely used alternatives,” Activa Communications director Jason Bock said.

“After the very public cyber security incidents involving other communications platforms recently, we feel that managed services providers in Australia and New Zealand are ready for a fresh, powerful alternative they can offer to their customers.”



