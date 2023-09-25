RBA seeks new fleet of end user devices and services

Credit: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is looking for a new hardware services provider as it plans to refresh its fleet of end-user devices.

The central bank released a tender request for an end -user computing hardware and services provider to complete a device transition by 1 February 2024.

The partner will be required to supply devices and services for a period of three years with the option of renewing for two 12-month periods.

According to the tender, the service provider will need to specialise in asset management services with the capability to offer financing services

As part of the agreement, the partner will be required to lease and finance laptops and desktops. In addition they will need to offer asset tagging, hardware configuration change, warehouse and depot services, hardware and e-waste collection, asset deployment and delivery services, asset retirement, data wipe and disposal, reporting with integration to the bank's asset management tooling.

The tender comes as the RBA’s contractual arrangements on EUC hardware and services expires.

As such, the RBA “is seeking the best value for money offer from the open market to fulfil its current and future EUC requirements”.

Earlier this month, the RBA also launched a hunt for Red Hat partners to provide subscription and support services for the next three years.

This tender was targeted at partners to provide Red Hat subscription across all its servers and as such is looking for a partner to supply the subscriptions and provide associated training.