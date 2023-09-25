Leader bolsters MSP support with HaloPSA

Claims to be first Australian distributor to offer the platform.

Credit: Leader

Leader has announced plans to bring managed service provider (MSP) platform HaloPSA to Australian partners.

Founded in the UK, HaloPSA provides a professional services automation (PSA) platform that provides MSPs with time-tracking and billing, reporting, asset management, remote access, integrations and automation tools.

According to Leader, the deal marks the first distributor integration of HaloPSA in Australia with the platform being integrated into the Leader Cloud marketplace.

"We're delighted to announce the release of Leader Systems integration with HaloPSA, enabling MSPs in Australia to consolidate their billing and integrate their favourite tools,” said Morgan Aspinall, HaloPSA product lead said.

Leader said it intends to expand its integration capabilities, adding the likes of Kaseya, Xero, WHMCS by the beginning of next year.

“Leader proudly stands as the first distributor to integrate HaloPSA in Australia, and this strategic move underscores Leader’s commitment to providing exceptional value-added solutions for MSPs,” said Hanh Tran, Leader cloud business manager.

“HaloPSA helps partners streamline their daily operations by updating subscriptions and adding to their recurring invoice template. This eliminates the need for manual invoice management, freeing up valuable time for MSPs to focus on what truly matters.”

Last week, Leader also added Grandstream to its portfolio, bolstering its offering for VoIP, networking and IP solutions.

Through the deal, Leader will stock all of Grandstream’s products at its five branch locations and provide local warranty support.