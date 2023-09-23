DXN inks US$1.4M cable deal with Timor

Will be prefabricated in Perth and delivered in April next year.

Shalini Lagrutta (DXN) Credit: DXN

Publicly listed modular data centre provider, DXN has signed a US$1.4 million contract to supply and install a cable landing station with the Government of Timor - Leste.

The Timor-Leste South Submarine Cable (TLSSC) project aims to construct a submarine cable connection between Díli (Timor-Leste) and the North-West Cable System (NWCS) which spans Darwin and Port Hedland.

The TLSSC project depends on the cable landing infrastructure in Díli to provide a secure location for all the infrastructure that is required to terminate and operate the cable system.

“This is the country’s first international cable landing station which we are proud to be part of,” DXN CEO Shalini Lagrutta said. “The cable landing station will be prefabricated and built in Australia, exported to Dili and thereafter installed and commissioned for connection with the NWCS in Australia.”

Prefabrication will commence in DXN’s factory in Perth with the cable landing station expected to be delivered by April 2024.

During FY23 DXN sales were down 64.6 per cent from FY22 mainly due to uncertainty during the period from customers around the proposed sale of the DXN business to Flow Digital and subsequent termination of the business sale agreement.

During that period, many customers delayed discussions and decisions, and now that the uncertainty has been resolved, sales have picked up.

In April DXN landed a contract with global mining company AngloAmerican to fabricate and supply a modular data centre for a total value of AUD$1 million.

In May, it also received a purchase order for US$392,885 for the first DXN Module from Flow2Edge Holdings as part of its exclusive global distribution licence agreement targeting the international export market.

In June, it also executed a contract for two modular data centres with Pilbara Minerals totaling $1.8 million.



