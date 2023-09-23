AWS introduces telco competency

To help telcos find validated partners offering consulting services in key telecom solution areas.

Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced the AWS Telecommunications Competency to help telcos find validated partners offering consulting services in key telecom solution areas.

“The launch of the AWS Telecommunications Competency as part of the AWS partner network has come at a time where telcos are rapidly transforming their business to adopt new and advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things to meet evolving customer expectations for connectivity and automation,” AWS A/NZ head of partner and alliance sales Sumal Karunanayake said.

“With the AWS Telecommunications Competency, telcos across Australia and New Zealand will be able to find validated partners offering consulting services in these key solution areas, including partners such as Cognizant Technology Solutions who specialise in 5G monetisation, media supply chain transformation, and data driven insights.”

The competency highlights specialised AWS partners offering professional services in key telecom areas, including operations support systems (OSS), business support systems (BSS), communications as-a-service (CaaS), mobile networks, and media and TV.

To achieve AWS Telecom competency, partners must complete a rigorous validation of their technical skills and demonstrate proven customer success through case studies.

Earlier this month, AWS hinted it was shaking up its current partner programs with possible changes regarding generative artificial intelligence (AI) and partner-to-partner engagement.

