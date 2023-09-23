Container Exchange Services leverages Oracle for Vic expansion

Oz Kologlu (CES) Credit: CES

Queensland-based sustainability nonprofit Container Exchange Services has once again tapped the capabilities of Oracle to pursue its Australian expansion.

The recycling scheme provider is planning to enter the Victorian market using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to expand its container refund scheme.

CES currently has 600,000 customers across Queensland and Western Australia and processes around 34 million transactions annually, for which it requires a “tier one enterprise resource planning” platform in the form of Oracle.

The company also uses Oracle’s Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) on OCI, which helps process the underlying data storage to store and process information while using Oracle Integration Cloud.

Speaking at Oracle CloudWorld, CES head of engineering OZ Kologlu said the nonprofit intended to move into Victoria on 1 November and then the rest of Australia using Oracle software-as-a-service ERP and OCI as its backbone.

“We need to be able to scale up to high demand in the day and then down at night. Our cloud infrastructure allows us to do that. These technologies allow us to grow our infrastructure.”

Having worked with Magia Systems to expand into WA in 2020, CES is currently partnered with DXC Technology, which acquired Magia in 2021.

Since then, CES has built a 60-person in-house team of IT professionals to manage the majority of its IT systems.

However, it still turns to DXC for capacity engineering, Oracle Identity Cloud Service (ICS) and Oracle Integration Cloud.

Originally, Magia Systems built CES’ background infrastructure, overhauling its logistics and process systems by bringing in business systems and portals to streamline and automate the operations of containers for change schemes from refund points to logistics providers.

Looking ahead, Kologlu said Oracle’s cloud and SaaS platforms were essential to helping build a circular economy across Australia.

Eleanor Dickinson attended Oracle CloudWorld as guest of Oracle.

