Accenture to offer CyberArk’s Privilege Cloud solution

Accenture and CyberArk have expanded their strategic partnership to include the deployment of the vendor’s Privilege Cloud solution.

This is in addition to offering the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to customers.

With the cloud solution, Accenture can control and monitor user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures for customers.

CyberArk Privilege Cloud is part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, which the vendor claims can enable zero trust and privilege access with complete visibility.

With the solution, CyberArk aims to offer intelligent privilege controls to all identities with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle.

“Accenture is one of our most successful advisory partners with a strong CyberArk identity security practice,” said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk.

“Accenture recognises that a robust cyber security program and identity security are competitive advantages that take business resilience and strategic execution to a new level. Given their deep understanding of the security market, we are pleased they will continue to use CyberArk Privilege Cloud to deliver advanced cybersecurity controls for clients but also utilise it themselves.”

Accenture has incorporated the cloud solution into its own cyber defence strategy in a bid to secure sensitive data and protect its critical systems.

“Keeping privileged access accounts secure across an organisation is challenging in today’s complex IT environments,” said Rex Thexton, Cybersecurity Protection lead at Accenture. “Staying ahead of internal and external cyber threats requires a deep understanding of how to manage and monitor access to these sensitive accounts.

“Accenture is a CyberArk strategic partner, so we know how critical securing identities and access is for helping enterprises keep up with the scale, severity and speed of today’s cyber attacks.”