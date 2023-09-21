Menu
Stone & Chalk teams with GridAKL for trans-Tasman ‘innovation bridge’

Stone & Chalk teams with GridAKL for trans-Tasman 'innovation bridge'

Promoting startup collaboration and international growth.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Imche Veiga (Stone & Chalk)

Credit: Supplied

Australian technology start-up hub Stone & Chalk is expanding into New Zealand through a new partnership with homogeneous Auckland hub GridAKL.

The partnership aims to create an “innovation bridge” by promoting start-up collaboration across the Tasman. 

Members of GridAKL will now have access to Stone & Chalk’s hubs across Australia, while Aussie start-ups looking to break into New Zealand will have the same support from GridAKL. 

In addition to desk and office space, start-ups will also benefit from community events and a diverse pool of mentors, industry experts, corporate partners and investors to support their local and international growth efforts. 

The partnership is led by Imche Veiga, co-founder and CEO of New Zealand “deep technology hub” Outset Ventures and group executive of ecosystems at Stone & Chalk. 

Catriona Stewart, manager of entrepreneur networks at Tataki Auckland Unlimited, the council organisation that runs GridAKL, said the New Zealand hub was committed to supporting the long-term sustainability and development acceleration of the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) "innovation community".

“New Zealand and Australian start-ups produce some of the world’s most exciting ideas and innovations addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Catriona Stewart, manager of entrepreneur networks at Tataki Auckland Unlimited. 

Stone & Chalk CEO Chris Kirk emphasised the importance of the New Zealand expansion for building a “robust innovation bridge”. 

“We believe that by connecting Australia and New Zealand’s innovation ecosystems, we can collectively drive the growth of start-ups and emerging tech companies in the Asia Pacific region,” he added. 


