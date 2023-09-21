Macquarie expands five-year agreement with VITG

Off the back of demand for deployments of Launch, Macquarie’s private cloud offering.

Virtual IT Group (VITG) has expanded its agreement with Macquarie Technology Group’s Cloud Services arm to deploy more of the latter's Launch solution for healthcare clients.



Having partnered together for over five years, the managed service provider (MSP) previously used Macquarie’s private cloud offering product, Launch, in various deployments for healthcare clients.

As part of the initial deal, Macquarie set up a private cloud environment for VITG in its Launch platform, which was built on Dell Technologies hardware and includes security updates and patching, 24/7/365 support, monitoring, insight provisioning and alerts.

It also migrated huge volumes of data from VITG’s own self-managed data centre over to Macquarie Data Centre’s sovereign facilities without disruption.

Now, ARN understands the agreement is being expanded with an increase in deployments due to demand. However, there are no specifics at this stage about how much the deployments will increase by.

VITG’s private cloud environment will also expand under the new agreement as demand for the MSP to deploy Launch continues to rise.

“Partnerships with companies such as VITG are essential to the market right now, particularly in a healthcare setting where data is sensitive and must be safeguarded,” said Macquarie head of private cloud Jonathan Staff.

“VITG also embodies the same customer service ethos and ability to serve underserved and overcharged customers which is so important to our business. Together, we’re providing high-quality services while addressing the evolving security and compliance requirements of Australia’s healthcare industry."

VITG initially selected Macquarie Cloud Services for its customer experience expertise, data sovereignty capabilities and its ability to create customisable cloud environments.