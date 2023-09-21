Dicker Data inks Riverbed deal across A/NZ

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Supplied

Dicker Data has inked a new agreement with unified observability and application acceleration vendor Riverbed Technology.

The deal involves Riverbed’s entire range of products and solutions in the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) markets, including its Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios.

“The innovative products and solutions that Riverbed brings will enable our partner community to increase their customer satisfaction levels and unlock new revenue streams within their existing end-customers,” Dicker Data executive director and COO Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“As the complexity of IT environments continues to increase, the observability of networks, applications and user experiences and the performance of the applications that businesses deploy requires careful consideration to ensure the user experience is maximised.”

Riverbed’s comprehensive unified observability portfolio includes digital experience management (DEM) – encompassing end user experience monitoring (EUEM) and application performance management (APM), network performance management (NPM) and Alluvio IQ, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-delivered unified observability service.

“We’ll be working closely with Dicker Data across Australia and New Zealand to help our partners solve their customers’ most compelling performance problems, by transforming data into insights, from the network to the cloud,” Riverbed A/NZ and Asia South director of channels and alliances Malcolm Down said.

“We see Dicker Data as fast moving, with the expertise and skills to reach partners faster and support them in building solutions that deliver end to end visibility and unified observability to enable optimal digital experiences.”

Dicker has been ramping up its distribution portfolio in recent months, adding i-PRO earlier in September, NetApp in August and and Access4 in July.