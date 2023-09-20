Menu
Leader bolsters VoIP portfolio with Grandstream deal

Comes through Leader’s acquisition of Allow Computer Products.

Credit: Leader

Leader has signed on Grandstream to its vendor portfolio, bolstering its offering for VoIP, networking and IP solutions.

Through the deal, Leader will stock all of Grandstream’s products at its five branch locations and provide local warranty support.

ARN understands that Grandstream came through the distributor’s May acquisition of Alloy Computer Products, with this latest deal cementing the distribution agreement under Leader.

"The addition of Grandstream products to our inventory further solidifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional services to businesses across the country. We are confident that our customers will benefit from the powerful combination of Grandstream's industry-leading products and our expertise in the networking, cloud and telco markets,"  said Ben Klason, director of enterprise and marketing at Leader.

By signing up Grandstream, Leader claimed that it has bolstered “its position as a total-solution one-stop-shop provider for telecommunication and networking solutions”.

Grandstream’s agreement with Leader comes weeks after it signed a deal with CommsPlus Distribution in late August, which also saw it taking over Telstra’s Grandstream account.

While CommsPlus’ specialty is UC product distribution, the distributor noted at the time of the announcement that it will focus on Grandstream’s networking product line through its reseller channels.


