Nutanix makes triple hires across APJ

Michael Car (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has made three new hires in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), appointing Michael Car to lead its hybrid multicloud business in the region.

He will work closely with Aaron White, Nutanix general manager and vice president for APJ sales.

Car has more than two decades of enterprise cloud experience, joining Nutanix from AWS where he led the hyperscaler’s VMware cloud business in APJ. Prior to that, he worked for Dell Technologies.

Based in Sydney, Car’s responsibilities will include leading the Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) team in APJ and helping partners in the region conduct hybrid multicloud conversations with their customers.

Car said one of his first priorities would be actively recruiting as he expands the NC2 teams across APJ. His appointment follows NC2 becoming available on the AWS marketplace in August.

Nutanix also bolstered its channel ranks in A/NZ with the appointments of Chris Nixon and Evan Audesh.

Nixon joins from NetApp where he was instrumental in building its partner community during his nine year tenure.

Nixon joins as the A/NZ strategic partner manager while Audesh joins as inside channel led seller. Prior to joining Nutanix, Audesh worked for Boomi.

In February, Nutanix launched a new starter pack to help Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners get acquainted with its cloud platform.

According to Nutanix, the Starter Kit Bundle offers the “quickest and easiest way” to get started with the Nutanix Cloud Platform.