Chartertech acknowledged at Automation Anywhere awards

Credit: Photo 253562086 © Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com

Local financial and technology consulting firm Chartertech has been acknowledged as one of Automation Anywhere’s (AA) top partners for 2023 at its Global Partner of the Year Awards.



The awards, which were presented at the software vendor’s annual Partner Summit, recognise excellence and commitment to customer success, solution development and deep investments in building technical expertise to support customers, AA stated.

Out of 31 awards, the Canberra-based Chartertech was crowned the Asia Pacific and Japan winner of the Rising Star Partner of the Year award, which is given to a new partner that shows exceptional promise or made an immediate impact in their short time as a partner.

Other regional partner wins included DXC Technology for the Asia Pacific and Japan winner of the Automation Evangelist Partner of the Year award, for its efforts to “evangelise intelligent automation within organisations and beyond, and EY for the Asia Pacific and Japan winner of the One Team One Goal Partner of the Year, for demonstrating “exceptional teamwork and dedication to its partnership with Automation Anywhere”.

"On behalf of Automation Anywhere, I congratulate each of our 2023 partner winners for their dedication to setting a new standard for customer success," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president of global alliances and channels at Automation Anywhere.

"We are at the precipice of a tectonic shift in the way our customers work and leverage technology with the combination of generative AI and automation. I look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver innovation and digital transformation to our joint customers."