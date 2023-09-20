Monday.com hires Salesforce's Stefan Pfister as sales director

Stefan Pfister (monday.com) Credit: Supplied

Work operating system monday.com has expanded its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) workforce hiring Stefan Pfister as A/NZ senior sales director and Eric Kim as business operations team lead.

Both roles are based out of the company’s newest regional headquarters in Sydney which was unveiled in March following a period of significant growth.

"They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective positions and will play a pivotal role in supporting monday.com as it continues to grow and innovate across APJ,” monday.com regional vice president Asia Pacific and Japan Dean Swan said.

With over 20 years of technology sector experience, Pfister will drive monday.com’s go-to-market strategy to ensure the company sustainably executes on ambitious regional growth goals.

He joins the team from Salesforce where he was most recently regional vice president for Australia.

In his role as a business operations lead, Kim will work closely with the regional leadership team as a strategic partner, informing monday.com’s market strategy with a focus on improving operational efficiency and effectiveness.

With his previous experience spanning roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Pegasystems and Telstra, Kim brings over a decade of expertise in business development and technology sales.