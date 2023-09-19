Data#3 takes part in Microsoft 365 Copilot EAP

Credit: Data#3

Publicly listed Data#3 has been selected to participate in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program (EAP).

Data#3 has been invited to take part as one of 600 companies globally and joins Australian organisations such as AGL, Bupa, NAB, Powerlink Queensland, Rest Super and Suncorp.

Microsoft 365 (M365) Copilot is a generative AI service that combines large language models (LLMs) with organisational data from M365 to enable new levels of productivity.

The EAP is designed to help organisations change their employee experience and ability to interact with unstructured data across apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

“Our substantial investment in the M365 Copilot EAP underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled solutions for our customers,” Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“This investment doesn’t just put us at the forefront of technology and the associated outcomes for our business, but gives us first-hand knowledge to help customers to do the same. I’m excited to see the outcome of this program and the benefits delivered.”

Data#3 national practice manager for Microsoft Scott Gosling added the program was an opportunity for the company's team to combine its deep-rooted Microsoft expertise with AI technology, setting a benchmark for enhancing workplace efficiency.

“The outcome of this program means we can assist our customers through the entire lifecycle for M365 Copilot, from a readiness assessment and business case for the solution, through to deployment, training and governance,” he said.

Additionally, the program includes support from Microsoft modern work experts. Microsoft 365 Copilot also features plugs from partners includes Atlassian, Adobe, ServiceNow, Thomson Reuters, Moveworks and Mural.

“Business leaders within the EAP see this as an opportunity to gain first-mover advantage in their sectors and enable greater productivity in a market that is navigating sustained economic pressure,” Microsoft Australia and New Zealand modern work business group director Lucy Debono said.

“We really want these early adopters to work closely with Microsoft to use this technology, test it within their teams, help us to improve it further and drive great employee experiences.”