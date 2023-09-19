Telstra Purple hires Luke Barker to lead new security practice

Comes to the role after nine years at BT.

Oliver Camplin-Warner (Telstra Purple) Credit: Telstra

Telstra Purple has hired former BT Security Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) director and GM Luke Barker to head up the telco services’ arm’s new security division.



Barker will be responsible for Telstra Purple’s security sales strategy, working with Telstra’s enterprise, government and business customers to shore up their cyber defences.

Credit: Supplied Luke Barker (Telstra Purple)

He comes into the new position after nine years at BT, spending the last year in his director and GM role. He also previously worked at Fortinet and IBM.



Head of Telstra Purple Oliver Camplin-Warner said the hiring of Barker came after an “extensive search”.

“With Luke at the helm, our new security practice is set to make an enormous difference to our business and government customers, bringing together the depth and breadth of our cyber experts, Telstra’s exceptional ecosystem of technology partnerships – and of course our secure networks and technology,” he said.

“We want to partner with Australian organisations to let them innovate with confidence, while we help protect their data, operations and reputation with integrated, multi-layered end-to-end security.”

Security has been on Telstra’s mind lately, with the telco forming a technology alliance with Palo Alto Networks last week to deliver cyber security products for enterprise customers.

As the first cyber security company to be named a technology alliance partner by the telco, the agreement sees Palo Alto provide its suite of cyber security products and services for Telstra’s Australian and global business customers.