Fujitsu strengthens delivery capabilities buying Canberra's MF & Associates

Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu is planning to acquire Canberra-based digital transformation (DX) consultancy MF & Associates.

The purchase aims to strengthen Fujitsu’s management, technology and cyber security consulting capabilities, particularly within the public sector and healthcare industries in Australia.

Founded in 2019, MF & Associates marks Fujitsu’s fifth acquisition since 2021 in the Australia and New Zealand region as part of a strategic global plan to strengthen business delivery capabilities in key areas.

MF & Associates will complement Fujitsu’s acquisitions of Microsoft specialist oobe and cyber security firm InPhySec, both of which took place in 2022, to bolster Fujitsu’s security offerings in Australia.

The latest acquisition marks an important development in the strategy for Fujitsu Uvance, which focuses on the resolution of societal issues and contributes to customer growth through cross industry digital solutions.

The vision for Fujitsu Uvance includes a significant expansion of its consulting capabilities of up to 10,000 dedicated staff by fiscal year 2025 to create an organisation that can address customers’ business issues and propose solutions and offerings, as well as execute on delivery at scale.

“We’re experiencing a growing demand for consulting and cyber security capabilities, and welcome MF & Associates’ team of highly experienced consultants to Fujitsu to support our customers’ needs,” Fujitsu Asia Pacific CEO Graeme Beardsell said.

“At Fujitsu we aim to digitally transform businesses to drive positive, lasting change, for our environment, economies and societies and MF & Associates’ team of experts will further support us in achieving these goals.”

MF & Associates will operate as a standalone company, retaining its independent identity and all team members.

It will be re-branded to ‘MF&A, a Fujitsu company’ and will operate under the continued leadership of managing director Mat Franklin, who will report to oobe CEO, Stuart Kilduff.

“Like Fujitsu, we pride ourselves on having a strong purpose-led approach to the way we do business and we’re thrilled with the synergies this will create for our existing and future clients on their digital transformation journey,” Franklin added.



