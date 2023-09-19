Critical infrastructure specialist Treske launches in NSW

Daniel Sargent (Treske) Credit: Daniel Sargent

New technology partner Treske has entered the scene in NSW with an aim to tackle gaps in the critical infrastructure market.

Founded by Daniel Sargent, formerly channel lead at Vertiv and Natural Power Solutions (NPS), Treske will offer customers uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution, and precision cooling solutions.

Based in Central Coast, NSW, Treske aims to help Sydney-located and regional-based businesses – primarily in mining, education, and healthcare – achieve “business resilience” in the critical infrastructure space.

Speaking to ARN, Sargent claimed that current off-the-shelf infrastructure “isn’t up to scratch in this era of unprecedented connectivity demand”. In particular, he said, there is often a disconnect between IT and operational technology.

“IT demand is not always coordinated with facility capacity in mind – at least not coordinated easily,” he said. “I’ve often encountered the two completely disconnected – IT looks at power and cooling as if it’s furniture like there is always enough to go around and they can plug in equipment wherever there’s a spare socket.

“I’ve actually seen lots of cases where power sockets are created by adding residential-grade power boards. The problem here is IT folk don’t appreciate risk mitigation nor understand what power redundancy is. Likewise, the facilities personnel struggle to understand the IT implications. Treske is about bringing the two streams closer together with communication and expertise at a middle level.”

Treske, which comes from the Anglo-Saxon name for Sargent’s hometown Thirsk, in Yorkshire, England, already has partnerships with major infrastructure vendors including APC by Schneider Electric, Eaton, PowerShield, Rittal, and Stulz, in addition to Vertiv.

Treske has also signed distributor agreements with Bluechip Infotech, Dicker Data, Leader and Orion Energy.

The company is backed by Ecogreen Electrical & Plumbing, which will provide manufacturing, electrical, and plumbing support.

It currently consists of a team of seven -- two on the Treske side, and five on the Ecogreen side – operating out the Central Coast.

Responding to how Treske aims to bridge the gap between OT and IT, Sargent added: “Communication skills at all levels – that’s a knack for knowing when to use the right terminology and ability to explain and connect complex issues. For example, creating a mutual understanding between facilities and IT folk on a project’s SLAs, protocols, and risks, and tying those to each teams’ KPIs is essential.”