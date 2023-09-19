Ruby on Rails extends Docker support

Now available in a beta, Rails 7.1 will generate all Dockerfiles needed for deployment, tuned for production use.

With the beta release of Ruby on Rails 7.1, the Ruby-based web application framework now will produce all the Dockerfiles needed to deploy an application.

Unveiled September 13, Rails 7.1 beta 1 offers default Docker support. When generating a new application, the framework now will include Docker-related files in the application. These files are turned for production use with caching layers, multi-stage building to minimize large image sizes, and dependences needed whether developers use a JavaScript build environment or not.

Developers can access Rails 7.1 beta 1 from GitHub. Also in Rails 7.1:

Built-in support is offered for the Trilogy MySQL database adapter.

New applications can be generated by using the Bun JavaScript runtime.

Capabilities are featured for building an authentication system, to complement has_secure_password . For starters, normalizes declares an attribute normalization, to normalize attributes before saving to a database. Then, authenticate_by protects againt common timing attacks when a user is authenticated in a controller. Also, generates_token_for can be used to implement features such as password reset, and has_secure_password can verify the current password when updating the password.

Support for asynchronous queries has been expanded for Active Record, making it easier to run multiple, slow queries in parallel.

The perform_all_later method in Active Job was added to streamline the process of enqueuing large numbers of jobs simultaneously.

method in Active Job was added to streamline the process of enqueuing large numbers of jobs simultaneously. A new configuration method, config.autoload_lib(ignore:) has been introduced, to enhance the autoload paths of applications.