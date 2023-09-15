Bilue ranks up AWS partner tier status to Advanced

Cameron Barrie (Bilue) Credit: Bilue

Software developer and cloud solution provider Bilue has levelled up its Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner tier status to the Advanced level.



The Sydney-headquartered developer, which first opened its doors in 2011, specialises in mobile and cloud applications, web application design and development and smart TV application design and development, as well as cloud services, engineering and QA services.

It also touts a workforce of 75 across Melbourne, Adelaide and Manila in the Philippines, in addition to its Sydney HQ, which uses a range of AWS services, such as AWS Lambda and AWS Step Functions.

The ranking up of its partner status with the cloud giant is considered a “major milestone” for the company and is the culmination of about 18 months of focused effort. That process included certifying its employees in AWS services, client initiatives that resulted in the adoption of AWS services and their subsequent recurring spending and publicly available customer references and case studies.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement," said Cameron Barrie, CEO of Bilue. “This recognition from AWS affirms our commitment to working with ambitious clients to transcend the ordinary and create world-class software.”

In addition to AWS, Bilue also is an Apple Consulting Networks Partner and a Mobile Application Security Partner with the mobile security platform Zimperium.

During its 12 years in operation, the developer has performed work for Guzman y Gomez, Qantas, nib, Athena and AMP, in addition to government agencies in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.