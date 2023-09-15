ARN Innovation Awards 2023: and the finalists are...

Set for Thursday 16 November, the​ Innovation Awards​​ black tie event will bring the industry together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney.

Credit: ARN

ARN is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2023, housing hundreds of submissions in what will be the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across Australia.

Representing the entire Australian ecosystem, 345 finalists (including 120 individuals) make the shortlist from a pool of over 160 organisations and more than 400 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses.

This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal to position Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.

Aligned to the ARN approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across Australia.

"Sixteen years of celebrating IT industry innovation speaks volumes about the talent, the passion and the dedication that courses through the veins of this vibrant community,” ARN Editor Julia Talevski said.

“The ARN Innovation Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the transformative nature of our ecosystem across partners, start-ups, vendors and distributors – all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the country. Congratulations to our standout finalists.”

In 2023, the Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

The ARN shortlist panel consisted of Julia Talevski (Editor), Eleanor Dickinson (Associate Editor), Sasha Karen (Senior Journalist) and Simon Hopkins (A/NZ Head of Channel Sales), with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.

In addition to honouring winners, ARN also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across Australia.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

Adactin Group

Araza

ASI Solutions

BDC Services

BluBiz Solutions

Brennan

Cevo

Chamonix IT

Data#3

InfoTrust

Insight Enterprises

Katana1

Oreta

Platinum Technology

Secure Agility

Thomas Peer Solutions

Mid-Market:

Amidata

Arinco

ASI Solutions

blueAPACHE

Cevo

ExigoTech

Idea11

InfoTrust

Intelli-Systems

Kaine Mathrick Tech

Linktech Australia

Microtech DPS

Oreta

Tecala

The Missing Link

SMB:

eNerds

Ericom

InfoTrust

Intergy Consulting

Katana1

Otto IT

PolarSeven

Precision IT

The Missing Link

y365

Think Differently:

Arinco

Blue Connections IT

Champions of Change

Katana1

Linktech Australia

OPC IT

Oreta

Patient Zero

Peloton Cyber Security

Collaboration:

AIHY and Sparx Solutions

Be Nimble IT

Cevo and D6 Consulting

ISO365

Interactive

TECH INNOVATION



Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

Arinco

Data#3

Delta Insights

Evolution Systems

ExigoTech

Expose

Fujifilm CodeBlue

Idea11

Interactive

Katana1

Linktech Australia

Oreta

PolarSeven

Precision IT

Versent

Security:

Arinco

Data#3

Fujifilm CodeBlue

Katana1

Linktech Australia

Nueva Solutions

Oreta

Outcomex

Peloton Cyber Security

S5 Technology Group

Sekuro

Digital Transformation:

Adactin Group

BlueBiz Solutions

Brennan

Bridged Group

Cevo

Cube Networks

Dynamic Aspect

Ericom

Interactive

Nueva Solutions

Orro

Otto IT

Outcomex

Secure Agility

Seers Digital

Thomas Peer Solutions

Emerging:

Insight Enterprises

Patient Zero

Homegrown ISV:

Access4

Araza

Atlastix

FirstWave

iasset.com

Intergy Consulting

Oreta

Outcomex

TribeTech

