ARN Innovation Awards 2023: and the finalists are...

ARN is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2023, housing hundreds of submissions in what will be the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across Australia.
Set for Thursday 16 November, the Innovation Awards black tie event will bring the industry together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney.
Representing the entire Australian ecosystem, 345 finalists (including 120 individuals) make the shortlist from a pool of over 160 organisations and more than 400 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses.
This marks a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal to position Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the Australian channel.
Aligned to the ARN approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across Australia.
"Sixteen years of celebrating IT industry innovation speaks volumes about the talent, the passion and the dedication that courses through the veins of this vibrant community,” ARN Editor Julia Talevski said.
“The ARN Innovation Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the transformative nature of our ecosystem across partners, start-ups, vendors and distributors – all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the country. Congratulations to our standout finalists.”
In 2023, the Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.
The ARN shortlist panel consisted of Julia Talevski (Editor), Eleanor Dickinson (Associate Editor), Sasha Karen (Senior Journalist) and Simon Hopkins (A/NZ Head of Channel Sales), with the aim of providing a foundation upon which a broader range of exceptional companies can be recognised.
In addition to honouring winners, ARN also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across Australia.
Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.
ARN congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
PARTNER INNOVATION
Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.
Enterprise:
- Adactin Group
- Araza
- ASI Solutions
- BDC Services
- BluBiz Solutions
- Brennan
- Cevo
- Chamonix IT
- Data#3
- InfoTrust
- Insight Enterprises
- Katana1
- Oreta
- Platinum Technology
- Secure Agility
- Thomas Peer Solutions
Mid-Market:
- Amidata
- Arinco
- ASI Solutions
- blueAPACHE
- Cevo
- ExigoTech
- Idea11
- InfoTrust
- Intelli-Systems
- Kaine Mathrick Tech
- Linktech Australia
- Microtech DPS
- Oreta
- Tecala
- The Missing Link
SMB:
- eNerds
- Ericom
- InfoTrust
- Intergy Consulting
- Katana1
- Otto IT
- PolarSeven
- Precision IT
- The Missing Link
- y365
Think Differently:
- Arinco
- Blue Connections IT
- Champions of Change
- Katana1
- Linktech Australia
- OPC IT
- Oreta
- Patient Zero
- Peloton Cyber Security
Collaboration:
- AIHY and Sparx Solutions
- Be Nimble IT
- Cevo and D6 Consulting
- ISO365
- Interactive
TECH INNOVATION
Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.
Cloud:
- Arinco
- Data#3
- Delta Insights
- Evolution Systems
- ExigoTech
- Expose
- Fujifilm CodeBlue
- Idea11
- Interactive
- Katana1
- Linktech Australia
- Oreta
- PolarSeven
- Precision IT
- Versent
Security:
- Arinco
- Data#3
- Fujifilm CodeBlue
- Katana1
- Linktech Australia
- Nueva Solutions
- Oreta
- Outcomex
- Peloton Cyber Security
- S5 Technology Group
- Sekuro
Digital Transformation:
- Adactin Group
- BlueBiz Solutions
- Brennan
- Bridged Group
- Cevo
- Cube Networks
- Dynamic Aspect
- Ericom
- Interactive
- Nueva Solutions
- Orro
- Otto IT
- Outcomex
- Secure Agility
- Seers Digital
- Thomas Peer Solutions
Emerging:
- Insight Enterprises
- Patient Zero
Homegrown ISV:
- Access4
- Araza
- Atlastix
- FirstWave
- iasset.com
- Intergy Consulting
- Oreta
- Outcomex
- TribeTech
Read more on the next page…