IBM adds Arrow and Nextgen to Aussie distribution

IBM Australia has rejigged its distribution by adding Nextgen and Arrow Electronics to the mix and ramping up its relationship with Meier Business Systems (MBS).

Nextgen and Arrow will now distribute IBM’s software, cloud, hardware and technology lifecycles services solutions in a move that Big Blue claims will “expand IBM’s reach and accelerate the growth of new technologies”.

IBM has also expanded its distribution footprint of long-term software distributor MBS in Australia to include hardware and technology lifecycle services.

According to the vendor, the new agreements will see the distributors “converting their existing partner base to IBM, as well as recruiting new partners”.

“Each company brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will expand the IBM ecosystem and help new partners gain the benefits of delivering IBM technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud, to their clients,” IBM said in a statement.

The trio will sit alongside Tech Data, IBM’s other Australian distributor.

“Arrow and Nextgen each bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will expand the IBM Ecosystem and help new partners gain the benefits of delivering IBM technology to their clients,” said Elisa Kelsall, IBM’s general manager of ecosystems and alliances.

Globally, IBM has been undergoing a huge transformation since 2020 and the appointment of Arvind Krishna as CEO.

Since then, Big Blue has offset several business units, including its managed services division, which was spun off as Kyndryl.

In addition, it has ramped up its cloud capabilities, including hybrid architecture, and AI solutions. Last month, IBM announced its AI-infused, hybrid-cloud-oriented version of its z/OS mainframe operating system and generative AI enhancements to its Watsonx AI and data platforms.

Speaking of IBM’s transformation, Nextgen group CEO John Walters said: “We have been watching IBM transform and modernise their technology and channel model over the past few years, especially under Arvind Krishna.

“Their more recent technology acquisitions and channel-first strategy fit neatly into Nextgen’s go-to-market and can be enhanced by our channel services model. We recognise that IBM has a unique value proposition and level of market maturity. We look forward to working with IBM to achieve increased success in the channel.”

Nextgen’s managing director Gavin Lawless noted IBM’s pivot to data, AI, automation and security and its sale of its legacy business units.