HPE Aruba rewards top APJ partners for 2023

HPE Aruba has recognised top partner achievements across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2023 during its Atmosphere event held in Bali.

There were 14 winners that were recognised across the region.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the significant achievements of our partners, who are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver ever improving experiences at the Edge,” Aruba APJ channel and services sales leader Tony Smith said.

“Each passing year, the bar is raised higher, and the competition becomes even fiercer! These awards go beyond recognising excellence; they serve as a tribute to our shared determination, innovation and progression.”

Edge solution partner of the year went to NEC Asia Pacific (Singapore) while As-a-service partner of the year was handed to NTT Australia.

SMB partner of the year went to iForte Solusi Infotek (Indonesia) and Blue Connections IT won Marketing partner of the year.

Other award winners from across the APJ region included:

Distributor champion of the year: Ingram Micro Hong Kong – Hong Kong

SD-WAN partner of the year: Skylark Information – India

SD-WAN distributor of the year: Techknowlogic Consultants India Private Limited – India

DCN partner of the year: Kinmax Technology – Taiwan

SMB distributor of the year: Ingram Micro India – India

Hospitality partner of the year: EMINET – APJ Regional

Global service provider of the year: NTT – APJ Regional

Managed service provider of the year: Singapore Telecommunications – APJ Regional

Partner of the year: Beijing Microshield Technology – China

Distributor of the year: Dongkuk Systems – Korea