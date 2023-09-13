Palo Alto forms alliance with Telstra for enterprise

The first cyber security vendor to be named a technology alliance partner by the telco.

David Burns (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Palo Alto Networks has formed an alliance with Telstra to deliver cyber security products for enterprise customers.



As the first cyber security company to be named a technology alliance partner by the telco, the agreement sees Palo Alto provide its suite of cyber security products and services for Telstra’s Australian and global business customers.

“As a leading network, managed and professional services provider, this new alliance between Telstra and Palo Alto Networks further boosts our capabilities to help customers protect their organisations and data from evolving cyber threats,” said Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns.

The agreement builds on a 10-year relationship between the two companies, as well as the additions of SecureEdge Cloud for business customers and Sovereign SecureEdge for government and agencies to Telstra’s SecureEdge portfolio of cloud-delivered security services.

“This new alliance with Telstra reinforces Palo Alto Networks’ position in the Australian market as the premier cyber security vendor to Australia’s leading telecommunications carrier,” said Steve Manley, regional VP for Australia and New Zealand at Palo Alto Networks.

“It also reinforces our increased commitment to providing industry-leading joint solutions with one of Australia’s most trusted managed service providers. Together, Palo Alto Networks and Telstra will collaborate to provide businesses with best-of-breed cyber security solutions to help keep them safe in a rapidly changing market landscape.”

This is the latest high-level partnership for Palo Alto, coming months after it joined forces with Orange Business and Orange Cyberdefense in June to offer a global managed secure access service edge solution.

Meanwhile, in July, Telstra inked an agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide voice-only and voice-plus broadband in rural Australia.