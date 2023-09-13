Tesserent boosts Academy arm with ex-training CEO Andrew Shea

Credit: ID 148789482 © Prostockstudio | Dreamstime.com

Tesserent has hired former building construction training provider Builders Academy Australia CEO Andrew Shea as its managing partner of the cyber security provider’s academy arm.



In the role, Shea will spearhead the company’s activity to uplift cyber security skills training, as well as encouraging women and people from diverse backgrounds and age groups to join the industry, he said.

Meanwhile, Tesserent CEO Kurt Hansen said Shea’s appointment will be “pivotal” to accelerating Academy’s $5.8 million acquisition of ALC Group, which was announced in January.

He comes from Builders Academy Australia after eight years, with around the last seven as its CEO. While Shea hasn’t worked within the IT channel, according to his LinkedIn profile, he has an extensive background in training organisations, with nearly 20 years of experience across various roles.

Credit: Tesserent Andrew Shea (Tesserent)

"The ability to provide training and access to some of the nation's brightest and best minds in cyber security will set apart the hands-on training that Tesserent Academy can provide and ensure our graduates are ready for the real world with knowledge of the best methods to thwart cybercrime,” Shea said.



"My focus is to demonstrate what the top of the mountain looks like for aspiring individuals. We will deliver training throughout the whole lifecycle, from graduates leaving high school seeking their start in cyber security, to mature age students looking to undertake a career pivot into a burgeoning area, as well as upskilling internal talent within Tesserent, its partners and clients.

“I believe there is significant opportunity for growth and uplift in student engagement throughout the financial year 2024 and beyond.”