Westcon-Comstor expands Pure Storage partnership into Australia

Westcon-Comstor has extended its distribution agreement with Pure Storage into the Australian market.

The two companies have existing agreements in New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

“The appointment of Pure Storage in Australia unlocks a powerful Asia Pacific regional alliance for us. By distributing Pure Storage in eight countries covering Australia, New Zealand and Asia, we can provide unmatched scale and a consistent go-to-market approach throughout the region,” Westcon-Comstor executive vice president Asia Pacific and global CMO Patrick Aronson said.

The Pure Storage portfolio will sit within the Comstor business unit alongside Cisco under the leadership of John Poulter.

“We’re so happy to welcome Pure Storage to our Comstor business unit as we continue to diversify to meet the ever-changing needs of the Australian market and our partners,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

The agreement gives Comstor access to Pure Storage’s range of all-flash storage technologies and will aim to accelerate the adoption of FlashStack – a software-defined hybrid cloud infrastructure from Pure and Cisco that integrates compute, network and storage.

“Westcon-Comstor understands at a fundamental level, the value that Pure’s solutions can offer organisations that require simple but powerful data management and storage solutions in an increasingly complex technology landscape,” Pure Storage Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) area vice president Amy Rushall said.

Westcon-Comstor has experienced a bumper year following a jump in its total reported net revenue of 38 per cent to $625.7 million for the financial year ending February 2023, while reported net profit came in at $4.6 million.

In comparison to the previous year, reported revenue was recorded at $453 million, while net profit was the same. Profit before tax rose from $6.9 million to $7.4 million in FY23.

The Australian business saw gross revenue of $645 million up 52 per cent year-on-year while net revenue grew 45 per cent.

Hardware revenue made up $280 million, up 25 per cent from $224 million in the previous year, while software revenue contributed $310 million, up 55 per cent from $199 million.