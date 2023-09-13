Logicalis takes Western Health on modern workplace journey

To enhance collaboration, communication, security and document management capabilities within its health service.

Anthony Woodward (Logicalis) Credit: Logicalis

Managed services provider Logicalis Australia engaged in a project with Western Health Victoria following a tender process to assist with a modern workplace transformation program.

The project aimed to enhance collaboration, communication, security and document management capabilities within its health service, whereby Western Health services a community of more than 900,000 people.

In the face of numerous technical and end-user challenges, Western Health recognised the need for a comprehensive transformation to mitigate risks and improve user experiences.

The existing infrastructure suffered from disjointed processes, ineffective tools and storage and compute limitations.

This encouraged Western Health to embark on a digital transformation and modernisation journey. At the core of the initiative was the protection of patient data and identity.

“By enhancing our technology infrastructure and streamlining processes, we are not only improving efficiency but, more importantly, enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients, with security top of mind,” Western Health director of digital technology services Cameron McBride said.

“Additionally, this initiative provides a solid foundation for data analytics and AI [artificial intelligence], enabling us to harness the power of data to further enhance patient outcomes."

The initiative involved several critical components, including a rebuild of the health service’s active directory and setting the foundations for the modern workplace and modern management programs.

The program also included rollouts of other systems to optimise data efficiency and accessibility. This is being delivered in conjunction with improvements to document management and compliance through the implication of a records management solution.

To foster seamless communication and collaboration, Logicalis Australia integrated Microsoft 365 and worked on strengthening its Microsoft Azure environment, enabling scalability, reliability and cost-efficiency.

Logicalis Australia CEO Anthony Woodward said the project demonstrated its health sector expertise.

“The implementation of the modern workplace program aligns perfectly with Western Health’s commitment to excellence in healthcare. We believe that this initiative will not only improve the operational efficiency of the health service, but also empower them to provide even better care to their patients and redefine it,” Woodward said.