Crayon boosts security assessment services for partners

Warren Nolan (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has added two targeted security assessment services as part of its commitment to the 'Journey to Value' initiative aimed at optimising value and revenue for channel partners.

The two comprehensive assessments include Cloud Security Assessments and Essential Eight Maturity Assessments.

These assessment services deliver insights to an organisation's cyber security strength and offer risk mitigation measures to reduce exposure to threats, prevent data breaches, protect business reputation and ensure compliance with regulation.

"These new services are not just an add-on but a fundamental part of our 'Journey to Value' initiative to empower our partners holistically," Crayon senior vice president of channel and strategy Warren Nolan said.

"The new security offerings aim to enable resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and system integrators (SIs) to upgrade their cyber security measures effectively."

Specifically, Cloud Security Assessments aim to assess security vulnerabilities in Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. Partners receive a detailed report that spells out both immediate and long-term actions for security improvements, enabling them to offer a full-spectrum IT solution to end customers.

Essential Eight Maturity Assessments meanwhile operate under guidelines from the Australian Cyber Security Centre, evaluating eight core cyber security mitigation strategies and offering partners a vehicle for providing comprehensive cyber security solutions, thereby meeting their end customers' IT needs.

"In an environment where the risk is high and preparation is low, it is vital organisations have visibility into their security posture and clear guidance on prioritised improvement,” Crayon APAC security solutions director Scott Hagenus said.

“The current skills and resource gap in the market poses significant challenges to our partners in delivering these types of services. Now we can do the heavy lifting for our partners, providing them with the tools they need to improve their customers' cyber security and add new revenue streams.”

Supplemented by a robust team of over 35 cyber security experts, Crayon's assessments are designed to be an extension of partner capabilities, enhancing rather than competing with them.

"Having previously worked as a reseller, I hold a deep understanding of the challenges our partners encounter within their solutions toolkit. I'm genuinely delighted that we have the opportunity to play a role in bridging this skills gap through our channel security services," Crayon APAC channel commercial director Joel Ramirez added.

"Our primary aim is to guarantee the utmost safety for their customers' invaluable data. These newly introduced assessments hold a dual advantage for our partners. They not only provide an additional revenue stream but this toolkit enables partners to proficiently address the end-to-end security and compliance requirements of their customers."

Crayon previously added Backup as a Service to its partner portfolio in July and will continue to ramp up its services offering.