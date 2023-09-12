Aussie IT industry hits $123B amid declining growth

Data centre and device spending decline as overall industry grows by 6.4 per cent in 2023.

Andy Rowsell-Jones (Gartner) Credit: Gartner

The Australian IT industry is on track to hit $123 billion in 2023 with software assuming the lion share of customers’ budgets.

According to Gartner, IT spending in Australia will grow by 6.4 per cent this year, a decline in growth from 2022’s 10 per cent.

Growth is set to improve in 2024, although not to 2022’s rate, with the industry growing by 7.8 per cent to $133 billion next year, according to the analyst firm.

Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium in the Gold Coast this week, distinguished VP analyst Andy Rowsell-Jones said: “This projected IT spending growth in Australia, in the context of an anticipated inflation rate decline to around 3.25 per cent by the end of 2024, suggests that more money will be available to IT departments.

“Despite this, most Australian CIOs are focused on optimising infrastructure and operational costs and efficiencies, by further investing in cloud and digital enablement to deliver higher business outcomes and revenue.”

Broken down, spending on software will grow by 13.2 to $34 billion in 2023, with spending growth softening in 2024 to 12.8 per cent growth.

“Interest in digital is undiminished, but Australian organisations have become more realistic in their attitudes to it,” said Rowsell-Jones. “Rather than trying to become the next digital giant, organisations are investing in digital enablement, either to improve cost and operational efficiencies or to augment a traditional product set with digital capabilities so they can offer more services.”

IT services, which account for $45 billion of expenditure, will grow by 7.1 per cent in 2023 but will see improvement in 2024, with an 8.2 per cent increase to $48 billion.

Counting as the largest IT spending category in Australia, IT services demand is driven by the increased use of consulting services and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), according to Gartner.

In addition, Gartner said, the growth “reflects the increasingly important role IT service providers play in helping organisations in Australia navigate emerging digital opportunities and challenges”.

Communications spending will grow by 3.8 per cent in 2023 to $24.8 billion, with growth declining to 2.5 per cent in 2024.

Data centre and device spending will both experience declines in 2023, falling by 6.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent to reach $4 billion and $15.2 billion respectively.

However, both will see spending uplifts of 5.1 per cent for data centres and 4.7 for devices in 2024.

“This turnaround in spending on data centre systems next year in Australia will primarily be driven by increased investments in secure access service edge (SASE) technologies,” said Rowsell-Jones. “Local CIOs have told us the top two technologies they plan on investing in next year are SASE to simplify the delivery of critical network and security services via the cloud, and generative AI for its potential to improve innovation and efficiencies across the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Australia will see a continued shift to digital in Australia will drive increasing investment in generative AI technologies in 2024, particularly tools for software development and code generation. However, generative AI will primarily be incorporated into enterprises through existing spending in the long-term, through software, hardware and services they are already using, the analyst said.

“Generative AI tools are reducing the barriers to entry for software development, which means more digital capabilities are now lying outside the core IT organisation,” said Rowsell-Jones. “Australian CIOs should harness this capability and provide the guardrails to support and facilitate business technologists in the wider organisation.”