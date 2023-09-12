DC Two proposes name change to Adisyn

Claims the brand change is “reflective of the growing revenue contribution from cyber security and other solution based services”.

Credit: Supplied

Data centre operator DC Two is considering a change in name to Adisyn, claiming it reflects its change in solution focus.



The name change, which would also include its Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) ticker to AI1, is to be introduced at a shareholder meeting on 10 October and is a combination of "adaptive" and "synergy", according to DC Two managing director Blake Burton.

"Adisyn represents our commitment to being at the forefront of technological innovation. It signifies our dedication to continuous learning, adjusting swiftly to real-world circumstances, and enabling rapid new technologies such as AI adoption, regardless of an organisation's growth stage," he said to ARN.

"With Adisyn, we want to introduce a new standard in high-performance computing. While it's true that none of our current products or services bear the name Adisyn, it's a representation of our people-first approach towards cyber security and other technology solution-based services."

DC Two also used the announcement of its name change to highlight the implementation of its strategy for its “next stage of growth” since 31 October last year. Part of this includes its July acquisition of Thomas Cyber, which enabled it to establish a Cyber division, with the security and intelligence organisation’s management as its lead.

Additionally, it said it has begun a restructure of its offerings, shifting from being a provider of data centre and cloud services to offering generative artificial intelligence solutions powered by microservices.

It also highlighted its April acquisition of Attained group which allowed it to “cover several additional technology layers”, as well as previous announcements from July including a reduction of $500,000 in reduced fixed costs per year, an extra $300,000 in savings to be implemented in FY24 and a disposal of non-core assets, with the latter based on the condition of the brand change going through.