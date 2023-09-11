Data#3 chair Richard Anderson to step down

Credit: Data#3

Data#3 chairman Richard Anderson has announced his retirement from the company’s board of directors after more than two decades.

Anderson has chaired the board since 2000, having first joined in 1997 when it was still a “small Brisbane-based IT company”.

Credit: IDG Richard Anderson (Data#3)

He will now be replaced by Mark Gray, who joined the Data#3 Board in 2017 and chairs the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

“The company has never been in better shape and it is fitting that I hand over the reins to Mark Gray,” said Anderson. “It has been a wonderful journey from listing in 1997 as a small Brisbane-based IT company as it has developed into the national leader that it is today with over 1,400 employees.

“While it is with mixed emotions that I step down, I have every confidence in the ability of the board under Mark’s leadership and the outstanding management team to see Data#3 through this next exciting stage in its, and the industry’s, evolution.”

Gray and his fellow directors will be reviewing the board following Data#3’s next AGM.

“We are delighted to announce Mark’s appointment as chairman,” Data#3 managing director and CEO Laurence Baynham said. “He has a deep understanding of large infrastructure projects across the public and private sector and his strong finance, operational and governance experience is highly valued by the board. With Richard retiring, Mark’s extensive knowledge of the business also provides excellent continuity.”