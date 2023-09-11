Atturra tables $49M for Cirrus

Stephen Kowal (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has continued its acquisition spree as it makes a play to buy fellow publicly listed IT services provider Cirrus for $49.3 million.

The company, formerly known as FTS Group, has proposed a scheme of arrangement to buy 100 per cent of Cirrus’ shares for 5.3c a piece, around a 30 per cent premium to its close on 8 September.

According to Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal, Cirrus has “strong strategic and cultural alignment with” the company’s industry and service capabilities.

“Cirrus will significantly expand Atturra’s recurring managed service capabilities and will provide an enlarged and complementary client base with significant future cross-sell opportunities,” he said.

“Cirrus brings a wealth of expertise in the government and energy and resources industries, having serviced some of the leading names across these sectors respectively, enhancing Atturra’s ability to become a market leader in these sectors. We look forward to working with and welcoming the Cirrus team to Atturra.”

Based in Perth, Cirrus offers professional and managed services and has a strong client base in public sector and resources.

Following three years of cost reduction, Cirrus posted a $3 million profit for financial year 2023 and consolidated revenue of $112 million.

“The board of Cirrus believe this transaction represents a compelling opportunity for Cirrus shareholders to realise immediate value and further upside potential via Atturra scrip,” said Chris McLaughlin, CEO of Cirrus.

“We believe our deep expertise in our markets and our focus on delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients will be enhanced by the breadth of resources and strong market reputation that Atturra brings. Working with Atturra will provide excellent career opportunities for our team and we look forward to partnering with the organisation going forward.”

The announcement comes just days after Atturra snapped up Newcastle’s regional managed service provider Sabervox for up to $7.5 million.

If successful, the acquisition of Cirrus would mark the fifth acquisition for Atturra this year, which kicked off 2023 with Hammond Street Developments, followed by Somerville Group in March and Silverdrop in July.

Atturra ended financial year 2023 on a high with a 32.5 per cent rise in revenue to $178 million and profit after tax of $10.6 million.

The deal is expected to close in December.