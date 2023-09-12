Bun 1.0 is out of the oven

All-in-one toolkit for building, testing, debugging, and running JavaScript and TypeScript is available in a production-ready release.

Bun, an all-in-one toolkit for building, testing, debugging, and running JavaScript and TypeScript apps, has reached stable production-ready status as of September 8.

Positioned as a drop-in replacement for Node.js, Bun is a single executable intended to eliminate complexity and slowness without tossing away everything that is “great” about JavaScript, Bun’s developers said. They bill Bun as a fast JavaScript runtime that simplifies JavaScript development by eliminating the “layers and layers of tooling that have accumulated on top of each other.”

Bun makes Node.js tools including node , npx , nodemon , and dotenv or cross-env unnecessary, the Bun team said. And Bun can run .js , .ts , .cjs , .mjs , .jsx , and .tsx files, which can replace transpilers such as tsc and babel . For testing, Bun is a Jest-compatible test runner supporting snapshot testing, code coverage, and mocking. Bun also serves as a JavaScript bundler with “best-in-class” performance and an esbuild-compatible plugin API. It also is an NPM-compatible package manager.

Other features of Bun:

A JavaScript transpiler is baked into the runtime, for running JavaScript, TypeScript, and JSX/TSX files, with no dependencies.

ECMAScript and CommonJS module systems are supported.

Web-standard APIs are supported such as fetch , request , and WebSocket . Bun APIs were designed to be easy to use and fast.

, , and . Bun APIs were designed to be easy to use and fast. Bun is faster than npm , yarn , and pnpm , the Bun team said. A global module cache is used to avoid redundant downloads from the NPM registry; the fastest system calls are used from each operating system.

, , and , the Bun team said. A global module cache is used to avoid redundant downloads from the NPM registry; the fastest system calls are used from each operating system. Hot reloading is enabled, to reload an application when files change.

Production-ready native builds of Bun are provided for macOS and Linux; an experimental native build of Bun for Windows also is available. Bun can be installed with the following command:

$ curl -fsSL https://bun.sh/install | bash

Upgrades can be done by running bun upgrade .