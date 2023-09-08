ATO taps IBM for $87M mainframe replacement

Will replace former z14 mainframe for the next five years.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has splashed $87 million on a new IBM mainframe to replace the vendor’s end-of-life z14 system.

The national revenue agency will begin using IBM’s z16 platform in July 2024 following a “progressive and carefully controlled mainframe transition”.

The z16 system will be in place until June 2028 with IBM providing hardware and software, although not integration services.

The contract for mainframe hardware comes as part of the ATO’s IT strategic sourcing program which will replace a number of IT managed services contracts prior to expiry.

These include centralised computing, end-user computing and enterprise service management centre, plus any ancillary services.

In a statement to ARN, an ATO spokesperson said: “The new contracts established through the program, including the one for mainframe hardware, will support the ATO in continuing to deliver contemporary services to the community with confidence and integrity.”

This contract represents one part of the ATO’s mainframe tender, with the remaining part, mainframe services, still to be announced.

The ATO signed another agreement with IBM back in 2020, taking a $158.3 million bite out of the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) $1 billion whole-of-government purchasing agreement with Big Blue.

The contract was awarded by the ATO for the ongoing support and maintenance of services on its existing IBM software products — which are widely used within the ATO — bringing the procurement of those services under the DTA’s whole-of-government arrangements.