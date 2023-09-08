Dell partners with NCS to ‘localise’ AI solutions for APJ

Full-stack generative AI tools to target enterprises in Singapore, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Ng Tian Beng (Dell) Credit: Dell

Dell Technologies has partnered with NCS to collaborate on localising generative artificial intelligence solutions for enterprises across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The artificial intelligence (AI) tools are targeted at businesses in Singapore, Australia and the wider Southeast Asian region, with the partners aiming to deploy them “at scale and securely on-premise”.

Under this partnership, Dell will provide its full-stack technology developed jointly with NVIDIA.

Enterprises can engage NCS for a “Quick-Start” AI-acceleration bundle with an option to adopt a GPU-as-a-Service offering, leveraging on Dell’s APEX Compute program.

Dell will provide the foundation for evaluation, trial and development of generative AI solutions, while NCS will offer consultancy and implementation services to clients.

Building upon the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI platform, NCS will introduce a suite of offerings including Kai Sense – an open video AI platform to automate business operations, Ins8 AI – a hyperlocal automated speech recognition solution, and NEXTgpt – an open multi-modal platform to build and test the applications.

Through the collaboration, the partners aim to address multiple use cases from chatbots to “proactive” campus security video monitoring, with NCS hoping to target sectors like telecommunications, finance, healthcare and government.

Ng Tian Beng, Dell’s senior vice president and general manager of APJ Channel announced the partnership at the inaugural NCS Impact 2023 forum in Singapore.

“We are excited to join forces with NCS to pioneer cutting-edge AI solutions empowering organisations in APJ to harness generative AI securely while placing data privacy at the forefront,” said Ng.

“Our full-stack generative AI solutions are built on the best of Dell infrastructure and software, in combination with the latest NVIDIA accelerators, AI software and expertise.

“This partnership stands testament to our shared commitment to reshape industries, establish trust as a fundamental requirement and ensure innovation with integrity.”