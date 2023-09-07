Telstra establishes Telstra Business for SMB support

Vicky Brady (Telstra) Credit: Supplied

Telstra has established a new subsidiary focused on small- to medium-sized business (SMB) support named Telstra business.



The telco arm will be led by Amanda Hutton, who has been with Telstra for over six years. Her most recent position was that of executive Telstra retail group and regional Australia.

“We live in an era defined by digital innovation and growth in technology. Our new dedicated Telstra Business team will support small to medium businesses to harness the transformative benefits of technology through secure products, solutions and support, tailored to their needs so they can focus on growth and expanding their business,” said Telstra CEO Vicki Brady.

The business arm is to focus on SMB customers that are currently looked after by Telstra’s consumer and small business division, as well as businesses with up to 500 employees that are currently served by Telstra Enterprise.

“This will enable all three customer facing functions to better tailor solutions to meet the changing needs of their customers in the digital economy,” Brady said.

“For our enterprise customers, Telstra Enterprise will now deepen its focus on helping Australia's biggest industries and government grow and transform their operations through world-class expertise, leading technology solutions and the power of Australia's best mobile network.”

Additionally, organisational changes were proposed for Telstra InfraCo and Telstra Wholesale, with the teams from both arms placed under InfraCo CEO Brendon Riley to deliver solutions “in a simpler and more streamlined way, with a single sales and product channel across both fixed and active solutions,” the telco claimed.

InfraCo will then become a reseller of Telstra’s active connectivity solution and Telstra Wholesale Mobility will become a standalone group and continue to be part of Telstra from a legal and financial reporting perspective.

ARN understands that the current proposal would still result in employees at Telstra Wholesale, with a "small" number of three to four roles being made redundant. However, this proposal needs to go through a consultation period and and may change.



Both Hutton and her team and the changes to InfraCo and Wholesale structural changes are to come into effect from 9 October.



Telstra’s net profit after tax for the 2023 financial year reached $2.1 billion for the year ended 30 June, a rise of 13 per cent from $1.8 billion in 2022.