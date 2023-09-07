Check Point acquires Atmosec to boost SASE strategy

The acquisition is expected to close by mid-September.

Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies has acquired Atmosec, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) security start-up to boost its SASE offerings.

Atmosec was founded in January 2021 and has 17 staffers specialising in the discovery and disconnection of malicious SaaS applications, preventing risky third-party SaaS communications and rectifying SaaS misconfigurations.

Atmosec’s technology can also provide visibility into authorised and unauthorised SaaS applications, as well as enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) to access applications.

Check Point aims to integrate Atmosec’s technology into its Infinity platform to offer SaaS security with continuous SaaS posture management, prevention of malicious communications (SSPM) and a full security stack for SaaS apps including threat prevention, data protection and adaptative zero-trust access controls for both users and devices (CASB).

New capabilities will be incrementally released based on roadmap milestones and organisations will be able to tap on these enhancements from the current Check Point Infinity platform.

“The shift to SaaS applications introduces specific challenges, notably in the realm of malicious SaaS-to-SaaS communications,” said Nataly Kremer, chief product officer and head of R&D at Check Point Software Technologies.

“Atmosec’s capabilities in SaaS discovery, risk assessment, and full visibility are instrumental in addressing these challenges.

“Integrating Atmosec’s technology into Check Point Infinity sets us to deliver one of the industry’s most secure SASE solutions, enabling organisations to effectively manage SaaS security, prevent data leaks, unauthorised access and malware dissemination, and ensure a robust, adaptive zero trust environment."